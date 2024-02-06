Blue Square Asset Management LLC Makes New $672,000 Investment in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. XY Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $876,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sony Group by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $336,000. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Stock Down 1.1 %

SONY traded down $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.55. 172,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,289. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.29. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.62 and a fifty-two week high of $100.94. The stock has a market cap of $119.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.07). Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.93 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SONY has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Further Reading

