Blue Square Asset Management LLC Has $628,000 Stock Holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 24.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,545 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 4,711 shares during the quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,860 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,191 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,579 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,182 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 5.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded STMicroelectronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

STMicroelectronics Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of STM traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.93. 1,408,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,003,104. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.88 and a 200-day moving average of $45.63. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $37.21 and a one year high of $55.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.19. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 27.70% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

