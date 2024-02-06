Blue Square Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,112 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 644.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth about $173,000.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of BITO stock traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $20.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,986,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,625,752. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $23.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.22.

About ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

