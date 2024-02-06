Burney Co. Raises Stock Position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Burney Co. increased its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 604,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,344 shares during the period. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Burney Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Burney Co. owned approximately 2.01% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $28,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Get Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

DFSD stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.03. 35,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,430. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.63. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $46.11 and a one year high of $47.16.

About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.