Burney Co. Increases Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,946 shares during the period. Group 1 Automotive accounts for approximately 0.9% of Burney Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Burney Co. owned approximately 0.51% of Group 1 Automotive worth $18,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 54.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 255.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Group 1 Automotive Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $267.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,512. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.33 and a 1-year high of $310.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $284.74 and a 200 day moving average of $270.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $9.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.44 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 24.81%. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 39.83 EPS for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 4.22%.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

