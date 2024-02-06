Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 3,514 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 181% compared to the average volume of 1,249 put options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new position in Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Papa John’s International in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 3,772.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PZZA traded up $1.16 on Tuesday, reaching $73.17. The company had a trading volume of 143,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,214. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.22 and its 200 day moving average is $72.64. Papa John’s International has a 52-week low of $60.66 and a 52-week high of $97.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently 78.97%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PZZA. Stephens dropped their price target on Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.80.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

