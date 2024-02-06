Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Down 2.9% on Insider Selling

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) dropped 2.9% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $625.35 and last traded at $627.66. Approximately 96,753 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 457,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $646.21.

Specifically, CEO Michael Hsing sold 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.39, for a total value of $1,368,188.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 996,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,637,346.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.39, for a total value of $1,368,188.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 996,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,637,346.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.36, for a total transaction of $1,578,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,109,668.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,857 shares of company stock valued at $103,936,387 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $581.92.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a PE ratio of 70.01, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $602.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $531.24.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Articles

