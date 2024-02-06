Palantir Technologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PLTR)

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 1,029,122 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 235% compared to the typical volume of 306,841 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $10,010,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,851.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $10,010,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,851.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 949,877 shares of company stock valued at $18,720,001 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,931,000 after buying an additional 28,563,749 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $199,052,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $39,395,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 123.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,414,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755,075 shares during the period. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at $76,650,000. 34.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on PLTR. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 23.0 %

PLTR stock traded up $3.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.57. 210,520,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,765,816. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.87. Palantir Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.19 and a 1 year high of $21.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 349.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.66.

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.