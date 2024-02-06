Palantir Technologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PLTR)

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 1,029,122 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 235% compared to the typical volume of 306,841 call options.
Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies
In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $10,010,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,851.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $10,010,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,851.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 949,877 shares of company stock valued at $18,720,001 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,931,000 after buying an additional 28,563,749 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $199,052,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $39,395,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 123.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,414,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755,075 shares during the period. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at $76,650,000. 34.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Palantir Technologies Trading Up 23.0 %
PLTR stock traded up $3.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.57. 210,520,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,765,816. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.87. Palantir Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.19 and a 1 year high of $21.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 349.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.66.
About Palantir Technologies
Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.
