Traders Buy Large Volume of Symbotic Call Options (NASDAQ:SYM)

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 8,131 call options on the company. This is an increase of 121% compared to the average volume of 3,683 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYM traded down $11.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,733,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,406. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.71. The stock has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.78 and a beta of 2.02. Symbotic has a fifty-two week low of $14.14 and a fifty-two week high of $64.14.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $391.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.89 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 105.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Symbotic will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYM. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Symbotic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Symbotic from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Symbotic from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Symbotic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.31.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $1,169,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Symbotic news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 7,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $317,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $1,169,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $877,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 491,306 shares of company stock valued at $24,187,258 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYM. Softbank Group CORP. grew its holdings in Symbotic by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 22,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,480,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000,000 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Symbotic by 202.3% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,041,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,780,000 after purchasing an additional 696,727 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Symbotic by 759.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 383,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,761,000 after purchasing an additional 338,975 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Symbotic in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,538,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Symbotic in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,484,000.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

