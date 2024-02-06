Blue Square Asset Management LLC Invests $1.31 Million in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 47,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 26.2% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 7,379 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 47.7% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 47,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 15,320 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the third quarter worth $514,000. Carr Financial Group Corp increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 88.8% in the third quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 29,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 13,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the third quarter worth $10,083,000.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Price Performance

Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,842,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,613,881. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $22.68 and a 1-year high of $33.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.74 and a 200 day moving average of $27.17.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.