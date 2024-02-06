Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by Blue Square Asset Management LLC

Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Blackstone comprises 1.4% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 327.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blackstone stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 770,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,619,007. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.25, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.19 and a 1-year high of $133.53.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 205.46%.

Several analysts recently commented on BX shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet cut Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.81.

In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

