Blue Square Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the quarter. Southern Copper makes up about 1.6% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 200.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,179,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,376 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,759,000 after purchasing an additional 835,044 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,797,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $594,595,000 after purchasing an additional 756,555 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,537,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,233,000 after purchasing an additional 685,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 722.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,044,000 after purchasing an additional 567,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $64.50.

Southern Copper Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE SCCO traded up $1.25 on Tuesday, reaching $80.94. 236,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.34. The company has a market cap of $62.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.29. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $88.40.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 107.24%.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

