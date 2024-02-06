Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Purchases 3,423 Shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Free Report) by 16.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corsair Gaming were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Corsair Gaming by 6.3% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Corsair Gaming by 4.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Corsair Gaming by 9.7% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Corsair Gaming by 9.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corsair Gaming news, COO Thi L. La sold 3,837 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $53,718.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,981,916. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming Price Performance

Corsair Gaming stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.77. 89,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,789. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $20.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.90 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.24.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $363.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.02 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

Further Reading

