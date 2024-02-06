Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Sells 2,965 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,520 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 2,965 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,242,717 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,529,709,000 after acquiring an additional 887,136 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,495,524 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,379,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630,991 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 54,842,377 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,193,695,000 after acquiring an additional 895,617 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,980,753 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,036,045,000 after acquiring an additional 642,288 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 7.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,659,892 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $866,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,761 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FCX traded up $0.95 on Tuesday, reaching $39.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,398,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,379,657. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.04 and a 200 day moving average of $38.78. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $44.70.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.62%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

