Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 8,881 iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AOR. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 161.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,056,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,819,000 after buying an additional 651,690 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8,620.1% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 388,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 384,026 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $8,724,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 490.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 168,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,339,000 after buying an additional 140,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,913,000.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOR traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $53.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,176. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $47.56 and a 12 month high of $53.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.07.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

