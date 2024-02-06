Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 9.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 282.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. HSBC cut Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $121.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Discover Financial Services news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $3,748,193.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Discover Financial Services stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,402,422. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $79.04 and a twelve month high of $122.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.96). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

