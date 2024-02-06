Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Has $696,000 Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 32.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,783 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 1,111.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its position in Tesla by 3,733.3% in the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $2.88 on Tuesday, reaching $183.94. The stock had a trading volume of 48,884,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,938,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $229.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.24. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.37 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The company has a market cap of $585.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 2.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. HSBC initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.89.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,232,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,583. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

