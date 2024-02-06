Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Has $559,000 Stock Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lowered its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,186,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 4,100.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,704,000 after acquiring an additional 332,719 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Ingredion in the second quarter worth approximately $35,533,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the second quarter worth approximately $27,801,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 314.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 226,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,948,000 after purchasing an additional 171,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INGR traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $111.08. 353,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,919. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.78. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $89.54 and a 52-week high of $113.46.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.38. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Ingredion’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.40%.

Several analysts have recently commented on INGR shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ingredion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Ingredion from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.50.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

