Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Has $589,000 Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 31.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 822 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter worth about $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 15,300.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 87.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.
Albemarle Stock Up 2.2 %
Albemarle stock traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.11. The stock had a trading volume of 987,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,607,060. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.18. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $108.39 and a one year high of $293.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Albemarle
Albemarle Profile
Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Albemarle
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- 5 medical stocks growing earnings by triple digits
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- Peloton stock backpedals to a new low as shorts win
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Palantir stock pops 20% and continues to silence skeptics
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.