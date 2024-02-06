Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Has $589,000 Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 31.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 822 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter worth about $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 15,300.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 87.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle stock traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.11. The stock had a trading volume of 987,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,607,060. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.18. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $108.39 and a one year high of $293.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $212.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $152.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $308.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.16.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

