Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Sells 335 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.6% during the third quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 11,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 21,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 32,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 10,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $336,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 163,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,806,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $352,974.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,979.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $336,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 163,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,806,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,116 shares of company stock worth $6,923,671. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.97. 3,579,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,074,515. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $42.73 and a 52-week high of $62.12. The stock has a market cap of $68.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.