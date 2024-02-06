Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Buys 972 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,869,687 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $472,464,000 after acquiring an additional 87,516 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 531,156 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 920,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,257,000 after acquiring an additional 27,905 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,712,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,391,000 after acquiring an additional 40,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MRA Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 25,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 9,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:KMI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.66. 2,383,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,371,122. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $18.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 105.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,886.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,000. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on KMI. US Capital Advisors raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

