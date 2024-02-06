Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 55,090 Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 55,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,058,000. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up 0.9% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 198.0% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 41,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 27,877 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 188.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 196,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,479,000 after purchasing an additional 128,249 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,112,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $230,000.

Shares of VGLT stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.33. The stock had a trading volume of 496,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,573,821. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $67.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.09.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1879 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

