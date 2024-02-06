Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Bought by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,614 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Energy ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,417,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 103,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after acquiring an additional 25,886 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 231.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 107,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,707,000 after buying an additional 75,124 shares in the last quarter.

VDE stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.48. The stock had a trading volume of 94,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,143. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $104.17 and a 1-year high of $131.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.79.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

