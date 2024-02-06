Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Has $29.70 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,782 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 8.9% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $29,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,116,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,547,863,000 after purchasing an additional 865,621 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,238,000 after purchasing an additional 979,087 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,396,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,411,000 after buying an additional 777,538 shares during the period. Finally, Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14,288.8% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 19,395,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,492,000 after buying an additional 19,260,727 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $151.66. The company had a trading volume of 438,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,205. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $130.89 and a twelve month high of $152.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.38 and a 200-day moving average of $143.45.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.