Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 65.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,499 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF accounts for 1.4% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $4,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FHLC. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 24,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FHLC traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.50. 37,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,217. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.32 and a 52-week high of $67.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.68.

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

