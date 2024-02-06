Ibex Investors LLC Purchases Shares of 15,258 Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP)

Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. Arteris makes up about 0.1% of Ibex Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arteris by 0.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,474,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Arteris by 29.8% in the second quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 1,464,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,987,000 after buying an additional 335,794 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Arteris by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 929,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after buying an additional 12,752 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Arteris by 41.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 685,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after buying an additional 199,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Arteris by 29.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 677,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,809,000 after buying an additional 156,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Paul L. Alpern sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $68,962.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 87,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,503.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Paul L. Alpern sold 19,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $92,983.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,796.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul L. Alpern sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $68,962.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 87,521 shares in the company, valued at $536,503.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,303 shares of company stock valued at $518,136. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arteris Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:AIP traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,274. The company has a market capitalization of $232.52 million, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 0.95. Arteris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.05.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. Arteris had a negative net margin of 64.06% and a negative return on equity of 109.33%. Equities analysts predict that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arteris

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

