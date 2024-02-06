Ibex Investors LLC Invests $257,000 in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000. Sprouts Farmers Market comprises 0.3% of Ibex Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.5% during the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 10,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 9.6% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.6% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SFM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 9,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $369,122.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,535.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 9,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $369,122.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,535.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 102,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total transaction of $4,182,626.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,666.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 291,767 shares of company stock valued at $12,501,876. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.50. The stock had a trading volume of 222,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,841. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $52.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.44.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

