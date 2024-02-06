64,146 Shares in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Acquired by Ibex Investors LLC

Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 64,146 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,000. InMode makes up 2.2% of Ibex Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ibex Investors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of InMode as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in InMode by 223.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,443,513 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $203,315,000 after buying an additional 3,762,511 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in InMode by 3,557.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,678,819 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $51,137,000 after buying an additional 1,632,919 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in InMode by 199.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,736,843 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $64,871,000 after buying an additional 1,156,213 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in InMode by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,916,711 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $68,427,000 after purchasing an additional 840,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of InMode by 607.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 862,587 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $32,218,000 after purchasing an additional 740,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INMD traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,218. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 2.22. InMode Ltd. has a twelve month low of $18.57 and a twelve month high of $48.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.23.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INMD. TheStreet downgraded InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of InMode in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of InMode from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of InMode in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, InMode currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.83.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

