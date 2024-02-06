Ibex Investors LLC Grows Stock Position in Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX)

Ibex Investors LLC grew its position in Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 303,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Nayax makes up 8.0% of Ibex Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Ibex Investors LLC’s holdings in Nayax were worth $7,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Nayax by 873.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Nayax during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Nayax during the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Nayax by 1,334.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Nayax during the third quarter valued at about $237,000. 7.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nayax Stock Down 0.9 %

Nayax stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Nayax Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.38 and a 52-week high of $26.47.

Nayax Company Profile

Nayax ( NASDAQ:NYAX ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Nayax had a negative return on equity of 19.84% and a negative net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $60.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Meter Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

