Horizon Family Wealth Inc. Purchases Shares of 24,700 Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,700 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,241,070 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,055,000 after purchasing an additional 295,760 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. L2 Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 30,277 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 12,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,420,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,613,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SWN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.30 to $6.90 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.60 price target (down from $8.50) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.59.

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

NYSE SWN traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $6.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,016,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,689,689. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $4.57 and a one year high of $7.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.59.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Featured Stories

