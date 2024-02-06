3,036 Shares in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Bought by Horizon Family Wealth Inc.

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after buying an additional 9,725 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VIOO traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,481. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $80.90 and a 12-month high of $101.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.