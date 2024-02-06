First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,852 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $17,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 10.2% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 31,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.2% during the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5.0% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock opened at $51.12 on Tuesday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52 week low of $41.98 and a 52 week high of $52.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.19.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3421 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

