Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases New Stake in Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR)

Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 658,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,458,000. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 1.90% of Sphere Entertainment as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Sphere Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sphere Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Sphere Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Sphere Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Sphere Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of Sphere Entertainment stock opened at $40.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.33. Sphere Entertainment Co. has a 12 month low of $20.68 and a 12 month high of $43.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.31 and a 200 day moving average of $35.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sphere Entertainment ( NYSE:SPHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($4.42). Sphere Entertainment had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 49.01%. The business had revenue of $314.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sphere Entertainment Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sphere Entertainment from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim upgraded Sphere Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sphere Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Sphere Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Sphere Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

