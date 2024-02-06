Gabelli Funds LLC Increases Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 399,100 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $22,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in BHP Group by 119.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,672,000 after buying an additional 5,632,545 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $174,257,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in BHP Group by 33.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,768,982 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $238,991,000 after acquiring an additional 938,755 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in BHP Group by 96.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,463,194 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $113,033,000 after acquiring an additional 718,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 230,385.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 691,457 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,905,000 after purchasing an additional 691,157 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BHP opened at $60.17 on Tuesday. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $54.28 and a twelve month high of $69.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.80 and a 200 day moving average of $60.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,833.33.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

