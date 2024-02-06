Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Invests $383,000 in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,764,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521,762 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,473,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,274,000 after acquiring an additional 365,013 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 2.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,639,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,792 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,218,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,540,000 after acquiring an additional 827,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 0.5% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 9,608,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,710,000 after acquiring an additional 46,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $28.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.25 and a 200-day moving average of $34.18. The firm has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.43. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $26.12 and a 1-year high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.88%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

