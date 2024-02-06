Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Bought by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 37.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,378 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.06% of Seagen worth $23,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its position in Seagen by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 92,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,518,000 after buying an additional 25,400 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 2.9% in the third quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 694,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,232,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seagen during the third quarter worth approximately $484,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Seagen by 4.4% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 144,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,613,000 after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on SGEN shares. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $1,874,016.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,081,885.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Seagen news, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total value of $2,262,166.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,598 shares in the company, valued at $29,096,739.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $1,874,016.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,574 shares in the company, valued at $9,081,885.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Price Performance

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $228.74 on Tuesday. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.77 and a 12 month high of $228.96. The stock has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.69.

Seagen Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

