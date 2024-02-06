HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $20,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5,225.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,351,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307,406 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $547,104,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 102.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,650,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,887 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,917,000 after buying an additional 758,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 102.9% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,081,000 after acquiring an additional 639,701 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.79, for a total value of $981,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,929 shares in the company, valued at $7,647,967.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 3,861 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.00, for a total value of $1,185,327.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,993. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,200 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.79, for a total value of $981,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,647,967.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE HCA opened at $310.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $274.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.23. The stock has a market cap of $83.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.96 and a 52 week high of $314.82.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 996.30% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.38 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.91%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HCA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $277.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.26.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

