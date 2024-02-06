Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $58.69 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 162.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 857,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 531,101 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $58,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MKT Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,075,000. LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 360,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,701,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $203,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $80.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.06. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $80.39. The firm has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.