Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 250,000 Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,516,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.74% of SSR Mining worth $20,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 4.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in SSR Mining by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 863,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,471,000 after purchasing an additional 21,283 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SSR Mining by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 122,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of SSR Mining by 3.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,644,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,455,000 after buying an additional 111,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 13.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

SSRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Desjardins began coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on SSR Mining from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.07.

SSRM opened at $9.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.60 and a 200 day moving average of $12.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. SSR Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $17.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.96.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

