Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% during the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 165.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

NVO stock opened at $118.26 on Tuesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $67.66 and a 52 week high of $118.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.664 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.92%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.