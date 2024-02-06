Payden & Rygel Investment Group Takes $1.97 Million Position in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 82,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,000. Payden & Rygel Investment Group owned approximately 0.23% of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SUSB. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SUSB opened at $24.43 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.55 and a 52-week high of $24.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.03.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

