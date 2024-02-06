D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $9.61 Million Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 155,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $9,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Nutrien during the third quarter worth about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.77% of the company’s stock.
Nutrien Price Performance
Shares of NTR opened at $49.82 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.77 and its 200 day moving average is $58.38. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $48.29 and a 12-month high of $83.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.89.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NTR
Nutrien Company Profile
Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nutrien
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Alphabet triggers a sell-the-news reaction: Time to buy the dip?
- Trading Halts Explained
- Is Humana’s pain HCA Healthcare’s gain?
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Skechers stocks trips on inventory bloat, but there’s an upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.