D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $9.61 Million Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 155,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $9,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Nutrien during the third quarter worth about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Price Performance

Shares of NTR opened at $49.82 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.77 and its 200 day moving average is $58.38. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $48.29 and a 12-month high of $83.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Nutrien from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays raised Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Nutrien from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NTR

Nutrien Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.