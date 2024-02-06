D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,732 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $11,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $288.28 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $264.63 and its 200 day moving average is $230.83. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.65 and a 52-week high of $289.29. The firm has a market cap of $279.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.55, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $266.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.23, for a total transaction of $3,168,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,966,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,161,303,244.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.23, for a total value of $3,168,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,966,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,161,303,244.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $2,128,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,543,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,383,178 shares of company stock worth $362,709,825 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

