D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $10,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VXF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 214,250.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,490,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,495,000 after buying an additional 33,474,478 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,272,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,319,000 after buying an additional 410,331 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 555.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 315,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,158,000 after acquiring an additional 267,750 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,190,000. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3,755.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 182,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,197,000 after purchasing an additional 177,997 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $160.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.54. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $131.02 and a 12-month high of $167.05.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

