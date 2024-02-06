Hedera (HBAR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $142.49 Million

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 6th. Hedera has a total market cap of $2.47 billion and $142.49 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One Hedera coin can now be bought for $0.0734 or 0.00000171 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00079389 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00028154 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00021246 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006312 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006493 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000833 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,665,267,273 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,665,267,273.189636 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06957245 USD and is up 1.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 212 active market(s) with $26,857,254.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

