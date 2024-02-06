Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Stock Holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,116,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in AZEK were worth $211,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZEK. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 272.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,973,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,460 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in AZEK by 8.2% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,606,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,858,000 after buying an additional 959,457 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AZEK by 15.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,899,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,992,000 after buying an additional 929,341 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AZEK by 3,143.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 913,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,665,000 after buying an additional 885,175 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in AZEK during the first quarter worth about $20,183,000.

AZEK stock opened at $39.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 87.89 and a beta of 1.87. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $40.66.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $388.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.68 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

AZEK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of AZEK in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on AZEK from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of AZEK in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AZEK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AZEK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.21.

In other AZEK news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 9,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $348,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,392,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AZEK news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 9,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $348,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,392,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $483,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,227,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,697,740.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,285,010 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

