Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 801 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 36,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,870,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eos Management L.P. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $491.00 to $506.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $398.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.93.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $383.03 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.36 and a 52-week high of $393.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.43.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.32 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.20%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.81, for a total value of $2,763,877.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,144.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.81, for a total transaction of $2,763,877.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,469,144.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,984 shares of company stock worth $6,042,731. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

