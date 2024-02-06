Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 44.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,398 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 125,638 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.58% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $290,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total value of $2,506,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,144,367.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total value of $2,506,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,144,367.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total value of $4,790,220.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at $53,870,779.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,189 shares of company stock worth $9,700,908 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,225.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,175.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,930.00 to $2,226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,292.00 to $2,699.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,185.00 to $2,425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,301.89.

NYSE CMG opened at $2,470.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.80 billion, a PE ratio of 58.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,470.05 and a one year high of $2,506.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,294.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,065.80.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

