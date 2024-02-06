Sowell Financial Services LLC Invests $1.73 Million in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,615 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Jabil by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,893 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,656,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 230.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,593 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1,610.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,198,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1,273.8% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 829,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,532,000 after acquiring an additional 769,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

JBL stock opened at $130.08 on Tuesday. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.16 and a fifty-two week high of $141.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.40.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Jabil’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.46%.

In related news, SVP Roberto Ferri sold 6,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.97, for a total transaction of $803,604.51. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,512 shares in the company, valued at $4,875,434.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Roberto Ferri sold 6,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.97, for a total transaction of $803,604.51. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,512 shares in the company, valued at $4,875,434.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $2,526,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,072,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,658 shares of company stock valued at $9,538,171 over the last quarter. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JBL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Jabil from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.88.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

