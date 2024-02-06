Toncoin (TON) Price Reaches $2.06 on Exchanges

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for $2.06 or 0.00004788 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $7.03 billion and approximately $20.50 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00015978 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00015853 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,936.19 or 0.99841618 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00011082 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.34 or 0.00189139 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003424 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,102,374,273 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,102,362,036.86389 with 3,458,084,428.3317056 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.05667055 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 198 active market(s) with $20,820,263.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars.

